King Charles, Camilla ‘divorced in everything but name’ as he fights cancer

King Charles and Queen Camilla may present a united front publicly, but behind closed doors the reality seems quite the opposite.
As the 76-year-old British monarch faces his cancer battle, it has been reported that his wife, the Queen Consort, has left him behind and chosen to live a “separate” life.
Speaking to Radar Online, a source claimed that the Royal Couple now lead “largely separate lives” and are only “keeping up appearances” for the sake of the monarchy and the public.
Although the Queen often accompanies the King at official events, the insiders have shared that the duo spend much of their private time apart, with Camilla favouring her beloved Wiltshire residence, Ray Mill House, over the royal homes she shares with the monarch.
"They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it's a very different picture," a source close to the Royal Family revealed.
The tipster added, "They are divorced in everything but name. Camilla lives at Ray Mill most of the time, while Charles retreats to Highgrove or Clarence House. It's a marriage of appearances and public relations optics at this stage."
Another insider close to the Royals shared, "For Camilla, Ray Mill is much more than just a house. It's where she feels free from the demands of royal life. She's always held on to it because it symbolizes her independence, and that sense of freedom has only deepened as her marriage to Charles has gone on."
King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year.