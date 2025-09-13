Kim Kardashian calls Sydney Sweeney 'copycat' amid her soaring fame

Kim Kardashian is reportedly fuming over Sydney Sweeney's skyrocketing success, believing the actress is imitating her rise to fame and calling her a “copycat.”
As per Radaronline, a source revealed that The Kardashians star feels "totally overshadowed" both in business and social circles by the Anyone But You actress.
Kardashian’s jealousy flared after Sweeney stole the spotlight at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Venice wedding in June, overshadowing her despite her own star-studded presence.
"Kim is extremely jealous and angry that Sydney has taken the spotlight," a source said.
The tipster went on to say, "Everyone was talking about Sydney, and it really got under Kim's skin. Seeing all the attention she received at the Bezos wedding was tough, especially since Kim had hoped to connect with Tom Brady. Instead, she ended up feeling completely overlooked."
It is reported that Kardashian is also assured that Sweeney's blended career in acting with modelling and business ventures makes her a "copycat" of her brand.
"Kim does see Sydney as beautiful and talented," the source said – adding, "But she is really convinced Syd has 'stolen' her brand, a mix of reality TV and business."
Notably, earlier this year she launched Bathwater Bliss, a novelty soap infused with her own used bathwater.
Sydney Sweeney also made her mark with breakout HBO roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, quickly establishing herself as a Hollywood leading lady, while Kim Kardashian took the fame by her reality show The Kardashians and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.