Nina Dobrev, Shaun White remained 'very loyal' despite breakup

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s breakup wasn’t the result of infidelity, insiders say, emphasizing that the pair remained “very loyal” throughout their relationship.
The Vampire Diaries starlet and her former American snowboarder fiancé, who announced their engagement last year, parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.
As per US Weekly, a source close to the couple said, “There was no cheating at all during the course of their five-and-a-half-year relationship.”
The tipster went on to reveal that Dobrev, 36, and White, 39, were fully invested in each other before their breakup.
“They were very loyal to each other,” the insider told the outlet, noting, “Any online speculation that suggests otherwise is ridiculous.”
Just days after announcing their breakup, Dobrev and White found themselves back in the headlines thanks to a resurfaced TikTok.
In the clip, Dobrev lip-synced, “How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear, in case they want to kiss my ass.”
“What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man?” the audio continued, adding, “Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”
She sparked dating speculation with White in February 2020 when fans noticed they posted similar photos from a trip to South Africa and in April it is confirmed that Dobrev and White were dating.