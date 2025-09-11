Nina Dobrev, Shaun White end five years romance, call off engagement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have decided to go separate ways after five years together.
The Vampire Diaries alum and the Olympic snowboarder have ended their engagement, as a source shared that the decision was mutual.
Shaun and Nina got engaged in October 2024, when the three-time Olympic gold medallist asked the billion-dollar question after pranking her with a fake invitation to dinner by Anna Wintour.
The duo, who were first linked in 2019, hard launched their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as they quarantined together.
Just five days before the breakup news, on September 7, Nina stepped out onto the red carpet for the premiere of Eternity at the Toronto Film Festival without her engagement ring.
For the occasion, the Love Hard actress slipped into a figure-hugging black dress with lace adorning the top. She styled the look with sparkling shoes and a clutch.
The diamond's absence from Nina's left hand sparked split speculations, which has now been confirmed as an insider revealed, "it was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."
Throughout their romance, the athlete and Degrassi alum made several red carpet appearances together and gave fans a sneak peek of their personal life through social media.
In 2022, Nina showered Shaun with support as he competed in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing.