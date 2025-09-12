'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev, Shaun White end romance after 5-year 

Nina Dobrev has seemingly ended her five-year relationship with her fiancé, Shaun White.
As per media reports, the couple, who announced their engagement last year, parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.
Multiple sources revealed that Nina and Shaun's priorities did not match, leading to the end of their relationship.
The Love Hard actress wanted to prioritize her acting career, while her former American snowboarder fiancé was forcing her to take their relationship to the next level with marriage plans.
Due to Nina's lack of interest in starting a family together, the two decided to call off their engagement and relationship.
An insider confirmed the break-up, saying, "As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn’t come together on a common goal, and that was the strain on their relationship."
"They were smart enough to get out now while they still are young and while they still can move on from each other without any baggage," the source told Daily Mail.
For those unaware, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and got engaged in October last year.
The pair was last spotted together in Los Angeles on August 31, 2025.
As of now, neither Nina's nor Shaun's representatives has confirmed these ongoing separation speculations.