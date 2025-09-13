Prince Harry, Meghan to eye William, Kate’s role after King Charles reunion

After King Charles and Prince Harry’s meeting, the rumors are swirling that the Duke and Meghan Markle are plotting to replace Prince William and Princess Kate in royal circles.
As per the Daily Mail's diary editor, Richard Eden, the father-son duo met for the first time in 19 months at Clarence House on Wednesday, could be consider as a step for reconciliation.
The expert said, “Obviously, I can understand a father wanting to meet his son. Who wouldn't? The problem is, he is not just a father, he is our Head of State, and I think Harry and Meghan are bad news for the Royal Family."
He then added, "We have seen time and time again that they can't be trusted. They exploit their royal connections, and I don't think it's being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family."
Richard went on to say, "They want to replace Prince William and Catherine as the principal royals, and they undermine them."
Notably, this revelation came after Harry made a four-day visit to the UK to attend a number of charitable engagements, with the trip also seeing a reunion with King Charles.
The Palace later confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son that lasted about 50 minutes, during a visit to the royal residence.