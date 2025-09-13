King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion increases William's worries: Here's why

King Charles III is believed to be more "initiated" by Prince William than he is by Harry, per the sources.
Earlier this week, The Duke of Sussex surprised everyone with not only generous donations to the UK charities, but also with his highly anticipated reunion with the Monarch.
Harry, who landed in the UK on Monday, September 8, 2025, for his 4-day visit met his cancer-stricken dad at the Clarence House on the third day.
The meeting, which is being considered as a "first good step" in healing longstanding rift between the father-son duo has reportedly increased the future king's problems.
Citing an inside source, the Royal expert Tina Brown revealed why the 76-year-old monarch is upset with William.
One of the highly respected authors of the Palace Papers has lift the curtain on behind the scenes situation bwteen CHrakes and William in her write up for Fresh Hell Substack.
Tina claimed that tensions are sparked between the ailing king and his heir son over workload.
The autother claimed that Harry's return to the UK was successful for the Duke but a "bad news for the Prince of Wales".
'The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir,' Tina noted
"Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies", she added.
She went on to explain, "after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William’s first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum’s new gardens. Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months".
"At last, Prince Harry has got it right, which is bad news for the Prince of Wales. After five years of exuding choler and wrath and spouting therapeutic gibberish, the ginger whinger finally realized that all the royals have to do to win public enthusiasm is zip around the UK and smile', the Royal author added.