'Stranger Things' Season 5: See how Millie Bobby Brown transforms into Eleven at 21

Stranger Things' season finale is just weeks away and fans can't wait for Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven to spell the magic for one last time.
As the fans of the hit sci-fi series wait for the fifth and final season releasing in November, hairdesigner Sarah Hindsgaul dropped an exciting video to offer a peek how Millie turns into Eleven.
Sarah turned to her Instagram account to share a video from the vanity room, where Millie could be seen seating on a chair as the hair designer places a buzz cut wig on the Enola Holmes actress
Alongside the video, Sarah penned a heartfelt note, which read, "The very final goodbye is coming… and before that moment arrives, I promise to share everything I can with you."
She continued, "The memories, the love, the behind-the-scenes magic — all of it."
The hairdesigner took the opportunity to thank Stranger Things fans noting, "Thank you for walking with us for the last 10 years, through the long nights, the waiting, the joy and the tears."
"When Stranger Things ends once and for all, we’ll carry your love with us forever. Make sure you’ve put me in your favorites so you don’t miss any of these last moments," she added.
Millie Bobby Brown who is now married to Jake Bongiovi is set to reprise her role as Eleven for one last.
She has been winning hearts with her portrayal of Eleven since past ten years as Stranger Things' first season came out in 2016, when the now 21-year-old actress was only 12-13.
The season finale of the coming of age drama is set to hit Netflix screens in November this year.