Selena Gomez shows off slim new look as she hits major achievement

Selena Gomez showed off her slim new figure in a chic crop top as she celebrated a major milestone for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.
For the celebration, the Only Murder In the Building star looked radiant, addressing her team at Ka’Teen restaurant in Los Angeles for the brand’s fifth anniversary.
Selena stunned in a halter top that flashed her toned abs, styled with black leggings for an effortlessly chic look.
Even while pausing her promotion of the latest season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, she made sure to shine as she gave a speech in tribute to her company.
Gomez apparently travelled back to California where she will finish preparing for her wedding to Benny Blanco.
According to several reports, Gomez and Blanco are set to wed by the end of the month in Montecito.
The Single Soon singer also revealed that she never imagined dating Blanco when they first met.
Speaking at Jake Shane podcast, she said, “It's all about timing to meet that person even if I did think, ‘Oh I need to take this a step forward then it wouldn't have worked.’”
She added, “Simply you just have to be there mentally in order to move forward with something healthy.”
Gomez shared, “Then we reunited for Single Soon … it wasn't our favorite … just because I can say this cause I'm marrying him.”
The Calm Down singer mentioned that she wasn’t what she thought about him but they clicked instantly, adding, “We spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute and he was like, ‘Oh we do these things, these dinner nights. You should come’ ... and next thing you know we're dating.”
Notably, the couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024.