Selena Gomez reacts after iconic actor confuses Benny Blanco with Bad Bunny 

Selena Gomez could not hide her true feelings when it comes to her fiancée, Benny Blanco.
While promoting her new Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the Emilia Pérez starlet faced a brutal dig by her co-star, Martin Short.
Speaking about her marriage plans and expressing her gratitude for finding the best life partner during the latest episode of the talk show, Selena candidly revealed that the iconic actor will be responsible for her "ring bearer" in her upcoming wedding.
To which, Martin said, "We are all so excited because we love this lady," before adding, "And we love her fiancé… Bad Bunny."
The statement froze the Wizards of Waverly Place actress in shock, and she immediately corrected her co-star, saying, "Benny Blanco."
After the show, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip of the show to seemingly express that she is not mad at Martin Short's funny statement.
This humorous incident referred to an Oscar Awards controversy between Benny Blanco and Bad Bunny.
Before the prestigious awards ceremony, The Academy's official X account mistakenly captioned a photo of Benny Blanco and his fiancée, Selena Gomez, as "Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny."
However, at the time, neither Selena Gomez nor Benny Blanco took any action regarding the mishap.