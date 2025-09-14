Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade giving their romance ‘another shot’ after brief split

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli are beginning their relationship anew.
Just one month after calling it quits on their relationship, the 28-year-old Australian actor and 25-year-old American YouTuber reunited at the premiere of Elordi’s upcoming film Frankenstein at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Their reunion soon sparked buzz online, with many speculating that the duo might have rekindled their romance.
Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the couple is giving their relationship “another shot” following a brief breakup.
“Olivia and Jacob are seeing each other again and giving it another shot. They have been on and off for many months and recently reconnected in NYC. They aren’t putting a label on it but are trying to see if the relationship will work again,” they revealed.
The tipster added, “There is deep rooted love between them. Jacob has a busy schedule right now and Olivia is now splitting her time between L.A. and New York, but they’re making more of an effort this time to prioritize each other. Both are approaching things with more maturity, taking it slow, and seeing where it goes.”
When did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli begin dating?
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were first linked to each other back in December 2021 and had been dating on and off until this summer.
The couple most recently broke up in August 2025 but rekindled their relationship a month later, in September.