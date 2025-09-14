Kensington Palace branded ‘foolish’ for ‘unprofessional’ Kate scandal approach

Kensington Palace has come under fire for a major blunder in handling Princess Kate’s photo scandal.
Just a month after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year, the palace released a Mother’s Day photo of her with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Hours later, several notable news agencies like Reuters, Associate Press and Agence France-Presse pulled the image, citing “manipulation” and “inconsistencies.”
This sparked renewed speculation about the future Queen’s health, which had already been a subject of intense focus and scrutiny since her abdominal surgery in January 2024.
To clear the air surrounding her health speculation, Princess Kate issued a statement in which she confessed “occasionally experimenting with editing” and also apologised for the confusion over the altered image.
Blasting Kensington Palace’s “unprofessional” handling of the issue, royal author Valentine Low told GB News, “I don’t know exactly what Downing Street thought, but I suspect they would have considered the Palace foolish and unprofessional.”
Downing Street is a gated street in Westminster, London, that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
“At the same time, they would have had sympathy for them, and they absolutely were not going to do anything that would make matters worse. That is how I imagine the Downing Street view to be,” Low added.
After months of cancer treatment, Kate Middleton shared in January 2025 that she was in remission.