Harry Styles, Zöe Kravitz flaunt their romance in Rome with PDA-packed outing

Love is in the air for Harry Styles and Zöe Kravitz!
The former One Direction star and the Big Little Lies actress turned up the heat as they were spotted strolling through the streets of Rome, hand-in-hand, on Friday.
In the sizzling snaps shared by Page Six, the lovebirds were seen putting on a very touchy display as they got handsy with each other during the outing.
While the first photo showed Styles grabbing the Batman actress’s rear, the second showed Kravitz returning the favor.
For the PDA-packed outing, the Blink Twice starlet slipped into a hot, laced-line black dress, featuring a plunging neckline. She paired her chic ensemble with red flats and accessorized the stunning look with chic sunglasses and a straw bag.
Meanwhile, the Night Changes hitmaker kept it casual in a white T-shirt and jeans, paired with a denim jacket, white sneakers, and a stylish pair of sunglasses.
Their sizzling outing came just a day after they were jetting out of New York City’s JFK airport together on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
Earlier this month, insiders told the outlet that Zöe Kravitz and Harry Styles’ relationship is progressing quickly.
“I feel like they’ve gone from 0 to 60. It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. [But] it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun,” noted a music source close to the singer.
Harry Styles and Zöe Kravitz first sparked romance rumors on August 24, 2025, when they were seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome.