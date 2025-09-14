Prince Haakon graces Oslo Cathedral’s opening concert with beaming appearance

The Oslo Cathedral concert was a delightful experience for Crown Prince Haakon.
In a new post shared on Saturday, September 13, on the Norwegian Royal Family’s official Instagram account, the palace shared about the Crown Prince’s heartfelt visit to the cathedral to kick off the 2025 Ultima Festival.
Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival, also known as Ultima Festival, was founded in 1991 and is a leading contemporary music and sound arts festival held every September in Oslo, Norway.
The event – which highlights innovation, new trends, artistic distinctiveness, and challenging sonic experiences – lasts about 10 days.
“Ultima is a festival for borderline-blasting sound experiences,” read the Royal Family’s caption.
They continued, “The Crown Prince was present during the opening concert for this year's festival in Oslo Cathedral. Oslo cathedral performed the work City Lines by Joanna Bailie. The work is an acoustic portrait of Oslo, and the sounds are taken from the city's own rooms - tram stops, tunnels and crossroads.”
It is worth mentioning that Crown Prince Haakon is the supreme protector of the Ultima Festival.
In the photos shared by the palace, Haakon was seen radiating joy as he interacted with the people present at the Oslo Cathedral.
For the concert, the future King of Norway wore a royal blue suit with a complementary tie and a white shirt.