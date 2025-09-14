Ariana Grande’s beau Ethan Slater shares special message for singer’s fans

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater is in awe of her fans!
During his recent red carpet appearance for the premiere of his new satirical superhero TV series Gen V, the 33-year-old American actor and singer gushed over his girlfriend’s incredible fan base.
After waiting in long online queues to buy the Wicked actress’s upcoming tour tickets, several fans were left heartbroken after coming out empty-handed.
To cheer those and all other admirers of the beautiful singer, Slater stated, “Ari’s fans are unbelievable and incredible and ferocious in their support of her — and it’s a beautiful thing.”
“And I really hope that there are other opportunities to see her perform. It’s really intense, and I’ve been sort of following along, but it’s kind of an amazing thing that so many people wanna see her shows, you know? Like what a beautiful thing,” added These Untold Secrets actor.
Ariana Grande’s upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour:
On August 28, 2025, Ariana Grande announced on Instagram about her upcoming fifth concert tour, titled The Eternal Sunshine Tour, to promote her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.
The tour - consisting of 36 shows- is set to be kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, United States, and will conclude on August 23 of the same year at The O2 Arena in London, England.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater:
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have been dating each other for over two years.