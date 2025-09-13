Ariana Grande 'bothered' by ticketing issues for Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande has refused to leave her fans alone in a pickle over the ticketing issue of her upcoming tour, Eternal Sunshine.
On Saturday, September 13, the no tears left to cry singer turned to her Instagram Stories to sympathise with her fans, who can't secure her show's tickets due to resellers.
Expressing her frustration, Ariana began her lengthy statement to address the issue, "hi my angels."
"I have been on set all week but i wanted to let you know that what's been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention and of course i am incredibly bothered by it," she noted.
Ariana announced in August that she would be touring North America and the UK next year, marking her first world tour in six years.
She added that she is doing everything in her power to find an immediate solution so that her fans, who have been waiting for her shows for six years, can see her perform live.
Concluding her social media post, the 7 rings songstress penned, "It's not right. I just wanted you to know that my team and i see it and that i care very much and we will do, and are doing everything we can."
The message also conveyed her gratitude for her fans' patience and understanding during this challenging time.
Ariana's upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour will kick off in Oakland; following that, she will make stops at LA, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, and more.
The Eternal Sunshine tour will begin in June 2026 and will head to the UK, where it will conclude with one final performance from the Grammy winner at The O2 on August 23, 2026.