Ariana Grande dominates VMAs 2025 with Video of the Year win

Ariana Grande has added more to her collection of VMA awards at the 2025 edition, as she secured three wins for Brighter Days Ahead.
At the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 7, Ariana took to the stage to accept the Video of the Year award, the biggest award of the evening.
To receive the award, the Problem singer changed into a white Givenchy minidress, pairing the stunning outfit with matching pumps.
Alongside the award of the evening, Ariana took home the trophies for Best Pop Song and Best Long Form Video, making her the female artist with the fifth-most wins in VMA history with 13 awards.
To accept the award, she also brought the video's co-director, Christian Breslauer, up on stage to celebrate the major moment.
Expressing gratitude towards her fan in the speech, Ariana noted, "Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid. I’m so grateful that I get to do this with my life and to have such fiercely loving and supportive fans."
Ahead of the major win, she also bagged the Best Pop Song award and took the stage in a black and white gown.
In an emotional speech, she thanked her fans and the music video "village", including producers, designers, and editors.
"Thank you for championing me as a songwriter and producer as well. I love you so much," she said, before adding, "And thank you to my therapist and gay people. I love you."
Ariana Grande made her long-awaited return to the VMAs, arriving with seven nominations, including a nod for Best Pop Artist.
Her music video Brighter Days Ahead was also up for Best Pop Song, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
Earlier this month, the thank u, next singer announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour across North America and the UK in 2026.