US warns NATO countries to stop Russian oil imports or face sanctions

President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to NATO allies in a letter, saying the US will issue “major” sanctions on Russia only when they agree to do the same and stop buying oil from Russia.
According to CNN, meeting Trump’s demands would mark a major shift among the alliance, and there are major questions as to whether there would be collective interest in taking these steps.
“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” he said in a post to social media, quoting what he said was a letter sent to his NATO counterparts.
He continued, “As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when?”
The president also called on NATO countries to significantly ramp up tariffs on China in a show of force.
The president has repeatedly previewed the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia, telling Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday he’s considering “hitting very hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs also.”
He has already doubled tariffs to 50% on India, which purchases oil from Russia, and acknowledged Friday the move “caused a rift” with the country.
India has argued that it’s being unfairly targeted with the tariff increase, calling it “unjustified” given that other nations also do business with Moscow.