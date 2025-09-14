Taylor Swift’s ‘controlling’ nature breaks Travis Kelce’s pal’s heart

In a surprising new update, Travis Kelce’s friend has opened up about Taylor Swift’s dominating nature.
During his recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the NFL star’s comedian pal, Andrew Santino, made a shocking claim about the Eras Tour hitmaker, which seemingly has left him heartbroken.
Speaking to the host, Santino revealed that he is not expecting a wedding invitation from his pal Kelce because of Swift’s “control” over the guest list of her and the footballer’s upcoming nuptials.
When asked if he would be attending the anticipated wedding, the comedian said, “I doubt it. I mean, I highly doubt it, dude. You know she’s controlling that guest list. I’m not on that list… Dude, Trav is my boy. I love him to death.”
Santino then reflected on the time when he and Travis Kelce went for golf, where the latter hinted at proposing the Cruel Summer singer.
“Him and I spoke when I had last saw him and he said he wanted to do it when we had golfed together in April or May and he said he was doing it. But he didn’t say when. I don’t pry,” he noted.
The Me Time star further noted that the guest list has many of Kelce’s childhood friend mentioned for the wedding invitations, but as he is an “adult friend,” things are not the same for him.
“He’s got a lot of dogs from Ohio that he’s loyal to the foil on that will be there for sure. They grew up with him and everything. I’m an adult friend. Adult friends are different. We met later in life and I’m sure when they’re going down the list, she’ll get to Santino and be like, ‘Oh no dude,'” shared Andrew Santino.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island.