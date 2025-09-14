Did Prince William plan to outshine Prince Harry on his UK trip? 

The claim that Prince William tried to ‘overshadow’ Prince Harry has been addressed after the Duke reunited with King Charles.
Following the Duke of Sussex’s arrival in the UK, critics claimed the Prince of Wales packed his schedule to prevent Harry from stealing the spotlight.
Although his schedule wasn’t public beforehand, sources dismiss the idea that Kensington Palace hastily organized William’s visits to outshine Harry and Meghan.
As per Express UK, a source shared that these visits have been long-planned and “in no way” things were altered “due to other things happening this week”.
The source shared that Harry's return to home soil was only publicly announced some two weeks ago, as his four-day trip has been about reasserting his ties with the charities and offices he cares about.
Notably, Prince Harry and Prince William both were eight miles away from each other on Monday, but they did not meet and their engagements covered similar themes which was considered as a coincidence.
The insider claimed, “I can confirm that, over the past 12 months, William has conducted at least three days of back-to-back engagements on five occasions –not including foreign trips.”
It is reported that last time this happened was in late April, when William and Kate spent two days on the islands of Mull and Iona, before William joined the King and Queen at Windsor Castle for a Victoria Cross and George Cross Association reception.
To note, Prince Harry completed a four-day visit to the UK in September 2025 that included a long-awaited private meeting with his father, King Charles.
The trip was his longest since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.