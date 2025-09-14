Prince Harry leaves Royal Family ‘concerned’ after UK trip

Prince Harry has reportedly left the Britsih Royal Family “concerned” after concluding his four-day trip to the UK.
During his packed, the Duke of Sussex seemingly proved "what a great loss he is" to the Palace by being “so damned good at” his job.
A royal commentator Jennie Bond told Mirror, “He is so damned good at the job and this week he really seemed to be enjoying himself. He’s a natural with the crowds: funny, informal, charming. This week has shown what a great loss he is.”
While reflecting on the Royal Family’s worries, she added, “As the Palace is concerned, it seems the basic conundrum remains: how can a working member of the royal family, even a part-timer, also operate in the commercial world?"
The expert noted, “Harry never ceases to surprise us these days! Everyone assumed he was flying straight back to California and now there he is in Ukraine. You have to hand it to him, he is finding the halfway house the Palace refused to allow him— and he’s doing it on his own terms.”
The former BBC royal correspondent also shared that Palace would have definately taken notice of Harry’s successful trip.
However, the royals seemingly remain reluctant to accept a "half in half out" relationship with the duke.