Prince William’s pal Robert makes heartbreaking confession before big event

Prince William’s pal Robert Irwin has made a heartbreaking confession ahead of 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.
The Australian conservationist is a Global Ambassador of the Prince of Wales initiative.
During a chat with People, Robert shared a deeply personal message about his late father, Steve Irwin.
He said, "He's still part of every day. He's part of every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I haven't seen before."
The young television presenter added, "My dad is like a superhero figure. He's like this omnipresent, just a superhero to me. And I'm so grateful for that, because while I didn't have much time with my dad, I have a human being who exemplifies everything I want to be in life.”
While sharing the importance of his father, Robert noted, "I think losing someone as important as him at such a young age solidified the idea that life is fragile.”
Robert’s emotional message comes ahead of reunion with William at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.
The annual environmental awards ceremony is set to take place on November 5, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.