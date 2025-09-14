‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper aims to become youngest male Emmy winner

Adolescence star Owen Cooper is aiming to make Hollywood history, hoping to become the youngest male ever to win an Emmy.
The 15-year-old’s nod for Best Supporting Actor is one of 13 nominations for the series, which follows a teenager accused of murder.
On Friday, he was the star attraction as he attended the pre-Emmy celebrations with his parents.
Cooper said, “I will never forget this for the rest of my life. If I break the record that would be cool. It's all next level. This time last year I didn't know what I'd be doing.”
He added, “Never could I have believed that this show would change my life in the way that it has.”
At Netflix’s pre-Emmy celebration, Stephen Graham, who is the best actor nominee, and Ashley Walters, who plays Detective Luke Bascombe, stole the spotlight, while Sharon Horgan, nominated for Best Actress for Bad Sisters, was pictured with Monica Lewinsky at WME’s party.
The other attendees include Gary Oldman (for Slow Horses), Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us).
Notably, Cooper's appearance came after Adolescence swept up two major prizes at the 2025 National TV Awards.