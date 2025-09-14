Princess Kate sends sharp message to Harry, Meghan after King Charles reunion

Princess Kate reportedly sent a pointed “message” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, telling them to “get back in your box.”
On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales appeared to send "a message" to Duke and Duchess of Sussex during her engagement.
She stepped out on September 11 for a solo visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk and a school in Kent.
Kate, a regular supporter of British designers, chose an outfit seen as a nod to “King and country,” which fashion director Laura Craig suggested was a subtle dig at Harry and Meghan.
She told the Mail, "Since nothing in Kate’s wardrobe is ever worn by accident, it’s hard not to question her design - and timing - in choosing to wear such a coded and patriotic fabric as the Prince of Wales check.”
The expert added, "Smart as it is, it’s often avoided by those on public duties due to the fact that the checks don’t always photograph well, and can appear blurry. Clearly, this was of less concern than the message it conveyed.”
Laura mentioned, “The message being: here stand the real bastions of the British Royal Family, in all their stalwart dedication to king and country. Any other pretenders can get back in their box - or on a plane to Montecito."
Her outing came over the heels of King Charles' reunion with Prince Harry at Clarence House amid his four-day UK trip.