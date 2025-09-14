Princess Kate, William to focus on their annual events after royal funeral

Princess Kate and Prince William are tipped to focus on their grand annual events after marking the late Royal Family member's funeral.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have recently been performing royal duties almost every week after summer break, will attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine.
A royal expert Jennie Bond recently discussed the duties of royal couple after they are done with the sombre event.
She told Mirror, “She and William will both be on duty for the state visit by President Trump. Then William has the Earthshot Prize in Brazil to attend, and Catherine is now probably deeply involved in planning for her Christmas carol concert.”
The former BBC royal correspondent noted, “I'm sure there will also be other engagements to do with Shaping Us and early years development,” adding, “With the children now back at school, there will be all sorts of activities and, no doubt, homework to keep the family busy.”
Since 2021, Princess Kate had hosted an annual Christmas carol concert called "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" at Westminster Abbey.
Meanwhile, William will attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
To note, the Duchess of Kent’s funeral will be held at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.
King Charles, Queen Camilla and many other senior royal family memebers will attend the funeral service.