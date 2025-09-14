Charli XCX, George Daniel enjoy cocktails ahead of second wedding in Italy

Charli XCX donned a bridal white lace mini dress as she and husband George Daniel sipped cocktails ahead of their second wedding celebration in Italy.
The 33-year-old singer married The 1975 drummer, 35, in August, with reports indicating the couple plans a lavish “rave cave” celebration in Sicily soon.
Relaxing on the Mediterranean island, Charli served looks in a plunging lace mini dress while enjoying an Aperol Spritz.
She paired her look with a pair of clear heels, added a white shoulder bag and sunglasses.
On the other hand, George looked stylish in an oversized black skirt which he paired with smart trousers and leather loafers.
The newlyweds strolled hand-in-hand through cobblestone streets before joining friends for drinks.
The couple is reportedly celebrating their marriage with an unforgettable party among close friends and family.
As per The Sun, a source told, “Charli and George have spared no expense for their second wedding and it's going to be wild.”
The insider went on to say, “They're getting wed in an intimate resort and will have a massive party afterwards.”
To note, Charli XCX made their relationship public on Instagram in May 2022.
The song Talk Talk from Charli's Brat album was inspired by an interaction she had with Daniel before they were officially dating.