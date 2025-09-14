King Charles takes big 'surprising' step to benefit Prince George

King Charles reportedly left royal staff “surprised” after making a key decision on behalf of his grandson, Prince George.
As per GB News, Grant Harrold, who worked for the then-Prince of Wales between 2004 and 2011, disclosed the reason behind the feeling that the British Monarch had made the move in favour of his grandson, Prince George.
The former royal butler said staff were “convinced” Charles wouldn’t choose Charles III as his regnal name, but he surprised them by following Queen Elizabeth’s example and using his given name.
"He explained to me about the different titles he could use. And we, myself and other colleagues, discussed it and we were all convinced he would (become) George VII," Harrold said.
To note, as his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George, some speculated he would take his grandfather’s regnal name, King George VI, who reigned until 1952.
However, Harrold considered that the monarch may have made the move for the benefit of Prince George, who was born in 2013 and is second in line to the throne behind Prince William.
"With his grandson George, maybe he felt he should be the next George VII," the King’s former servant said.
He added, "Maybe he feels that it would be a nice thing to let him have that - be the next George - because it makes sense for Charles to go with Charles.”
"It would make more sense for his grandson to have that name," he determined.
The former butler noted his “surprise” was heightened by the troubled legacy of past King Charleses — Charles II, known as a womanizer, and Charles I, executed for treason.
"So when he picked Charles, I was quite surprised because that was not the impression I got," Harrold said at the launch of his book The Royal Butler.
To note, Prince Charles became King Charles on September 8, 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle.