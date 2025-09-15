Sydney Sweeney shares sneak peek into new trip amid 'Christy' promotions 

Sydney Sweeney has given fans a sneak peek into her travel plans ahead of the release of her new film, Christy.
The 28-year-old American actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 14, to share a series of images from her recent getaway.
Sweeney kicked off her post with a steamy photo of herself showing her skin in a new black swimsuit, standing on a giant rock.
The other photo featured showed her in a white swimsuit while writing her name, 'Syd', on a rocky mountain.
She also included footage of her close pals jumping into the seawater with a scream.
The Anyone But You actress penned her caption, "Little trip to Mars."
As the critically acclaimed actress' post gained popularity on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section with their admiring remarks for Sweeney, with one commenting, "Little cutie! Keep shining, beautiful."
"Wow, Sydney, u look amazingly beautiful," another noted.
A third said, "Sydney, thanks for going to Noche ufc with me."
This girl’s trip to Sydney Sweeney comes after she recently revealed her new character as Christy Martin in her sports biopic, Christy.
"I trained two to three times a day, every day, every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force." she said while promoting her movie at Toronto International Film Festival.
Christy premiered in theatres on November 7, 2025.