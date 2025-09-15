Is Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game today? Find out inside

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on the field today to face the Philadelphia Eagles, and fans are eager to know whether Taylor Swift is there to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
Swift has long been known to cheer on her NFL star fiancé at Arrowhead Stadium, and the fact that today, September 14 game between the two teams is being held at the same venue has made it a hot topic, with many wondering if she will be attending.
In its new report, Page Six has confirmed that the Eras Tour hitmaker is in attendance at Travis Kelce’s first home game of the 2025-26 NFL season.
The Life of a Showgirl singer was spotted making a low-key entrance at Chiefs vs. Eagles game, reported the outlet, adding, “Swift seemingly got to her seat by walking behind a screen to her suite, a rare move for the singer who is normally photographed on her way into the stadium.”
Notably, this marks Taylor Swift’s first appearance at Travis Kelce’s game since their engagement last month.
Last Friday, the NFL star kicked off his season in São Paulo, Brazil, but the Lover crooner was noticeably absent from the match.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for over two years.
The couple is reportedly preparing for their wedding, which is expected to take place next summer in Rhode Island.