Prince Harry eyes King Charles ‘public’ support in bid to rejoin royal life

Prince Harry reportedly hopes that his estranged father, King Charles, will ask the public to accept him back after their “private” reunion.
Last week, the Duke of Sussex took a huge step towards reconciliation when he met the British monarch during a four-day trip to the UK.
The father-son duo reunited for "a private tea" at Clarence House on Wednesday, meeting for the first time in 19 months.
After their brief meetup, Harry told reporters that Charles was "great.”
As per tabloids, now the duke is hoping for public acknowledgement from His Majesty.
A source told Daily Mail, "Harry would one day like his father to encourage the nation to accept him back again. It’s what the late Queen did towards the end of her life when she asked the public to accept Camilla as Queen Consort."
"Harry reads his own polls, he knows he’s one of the least popular Royals and wants that to change. He wants to get back to being one of the most popular," the insider noted.
Following his successful UK trip, Harry’s spokesman said that he had "loved being back in the UK."
The official statement read, "He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him.”