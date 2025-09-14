Prince Harry, Meghan dubbed 'bad news' for monarchy after King Charles talks  

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, might appear as a 'danger' for the next heir to the British throne, Prince William, after he meets with estranged father King Charles III.
Shortly after the Duke of Sussex met with His Majesty for the first time in 19 months this week, the Daily Mail’s diary editor, Richard Eden, predicted the rising fears of William and his life partner, Kate Middleton.
"Obviously, I can understand a father wanting to meet his son. Who wouldn't? The problem is, he is not just a father, he is our Head of State, and I think Harry and Meghan are bad news for the Royal Family," the royal expert added.
He further noted that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal titles in 2020, will replace the Prince and Princess of Wales as "principal royals, and they "undermine them."
"We have seen time and time again that they can't be trusted. They exploit their royal connections, and I don't think it's being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family," Richard said.
It is worth noting that this update follows Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles at Clarence House on Wednesday, September 10.
As of now, neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton's representatives have responded to these speculations.