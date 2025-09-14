King Charles, Queen Camilla new message days after Prince Harry's reunion 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have shared a new video message just a few days after Prince Harry's reunion.
A few days before the United States of America's president, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, arrived in the United Kingdom, the Royal Family dropped a special message regarding the unprecedented state visit preparation on their official Instagram account.
On Sunday, September 14, Buckingham Palace shared that ahead of every state visit, the Palace's library and archives team joined forces to bring the "significant" material from The Royal Collection to display.
"Watch how these special items are collected and prepared for display…Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily for more behind-the-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film," they concluded the caption.
For those unaware, His Majesty and his partner will welcome the 79-year-old American politician for his second unprecedented state visit to the UK next week.
This royal update comes after King Charles invited his estranged son, Prince Harry, to meet him nearly 19 months after his cancer diagnosis.
During his four-day trip to his homeland, the Duke of Sussex’s car was parked inside Clarence House last week, sparking reunion buzz between the father-son duo.
As of now, Prince Harry and King Charles’ special aides have yet to respond to these ongoing reconciliation rumors.