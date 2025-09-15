Meghan Markle welcomes ‘beau’ Prince Harry home with special gesture

Meghan Markle’s beau is back in town and she is celebrating it with a toast!
On Sunday, September 14, the Duchess of Sussex took to her lifestyle brand As Ever to share a glimpse into her celebration of Prince Harry’s return to California.
The photo shows a cozy outdoor scene featuring two glasses of wine, with a person wearing blue jeans pouring 2024 Napa Valley Rosé from a bottle labeled “As Ever.”
“When your beau is back in town…” she wrote over the photo.
The Duke of Sussex returned home to California following a four-day trip to the UK, which included a week of engagements, a reunion with his father, King Charles, and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.
Meghan Markle’s sweet celebration comes just a day before a joyous occasion as Prince Harry is set to turn 41 on Monday, September 15.
During his UK trip, the father of two attended the 2025 WellChild Awards, visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies, and stopped by Nottingham's Community Recording Studio.
The visit held personal significance for the Duke, as he began his trip with a visit to the burial site of his grandmother, the late Queen, on the third anniversary of her death, followed by a brief meeting with his father, King Charles, at Clarence house.