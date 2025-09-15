Royal Family turned to key figure in bid to keep Prince Harry in UK

An unexpected figure was consulted by the Royal Family to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK ahead of their decision to step down in 2020, suggests royal author Valentine Low.
The shocking revelation initially came from the former UK Prime Minister, who shared in his memoirs the "ridiculous business" of being asked to persuade Harry to not quit the royal life.
In the bombshell memoirs, Johnson shared that the discussions, which turned out to be "totally hopeless", took place on the margins of the UK–Africa Investment Summit in London's Docklands in January 2020.
Prince Harry had used the event to announce that he and his wife are stepping away from their senior royals roles, as they see "no other option."
The then-prime minister held an informal 20-minute meeting with the Duke of Sussex without aides present.
However, the Palace has denied the claims, though Low shared that the Royal Family might have made an informal request amid the dire circumstances.
Speaking exclusively to GB News, the author noted, "It's always easy not to believe Boris Johnson, isn't it, but Palace denials I slightly take with a pinch of salt as well."
Explaining, he added, "Someone might have said, 'Oh God, you have a word, Boris,' you know, that sort of thing. So I think the Palace can probably claim they’re telling the truth, and Boris Johnson can probably claim he’s telling the truth."
In his book Power and the Palace, Low detailed the negotiation between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, highlighting that Harry and Meghan initially wanted to divide their time between Britain and North America while retaining roles within the monarchy.
Attempts to find a compromise ultimately failed, and it was agreed that the couple would step down as working royals. They left the UK in March 2020, and are currently residing in California, US with their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.