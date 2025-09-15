Prince William, Princess Kates’ Windsor break-in probe takes shocking turn

Prince William and Princess Kate’s Windsor Castle break-in case has taken a shocking turn as police issues statement.
Back in 2024, two masked men broke into the royal estate, scaling a fence and stealing vehicles from a farm located within the royal couple’s residence.
As per The Sun, police has recently stopped probe into the Windsor Castle break-in case.
Thames Valley Police said in official statement, released on Sunday, “We’ve conducted an investigation following a number of lines of enquiry. The investigation has now been filed pending any further information coming to light.”
A source told the media outlet, “The police don’t have any suspects or much of a clue who carried out this break-in. They have tried to investigate it thoroughly, but still don’t have anything at all to go on. It is pretty worrying and frightening that it has now just been dropped.”
The insider added, “It is not like they are the only force to struggle to solve burglaries at the moment – but you’d have thought the Windsor Castle estate would be more secure than pretty much anywhere.”
William, Kate and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis live at Adelaide Cottage, which is five minutes away on the vast estate that surrounds Windsor Castle.
To note, Kensington Palace has not issued any statement to address the investigation.