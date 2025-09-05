Travis Kelce spills on 'fun' life with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement  

Travis Kelce could not stop talking about his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Taylor Swift!
The NFL star, who recently gushed about his popstar partner on the New Heights podcast, has now made a sweet revelation during the press conference in Brazil.
Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming matches, Kelce attended a key meeting with the media professionals on Thursday, September 4, where he opened up about his "fun life" with Swift.
The 35-year-old renowned athlete said, "I got one more ring from it, well, two if we're counting the first Super Bowl."
During the press briefing, the American football tight end sweetly confessed that his life has become 'fun' since he began dating The Life of a Showgirl crooner.
"I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun... It's been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes, and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess," Kelce noted.
This is not the first time the professional footballer has publicly commented on his popstar fiancée since he got engaged to her last month.
In the latest episode of New Heights, he told his brother, Jason Kelce, saying, "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that's been going on."
It is important to mention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who began dating in September 2023, announced their engagement on August 26 in an Instagram post.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple captioned their post.
As of now, the two have not revealed their upcoming marriage plans.