Princess Anne takes the reins at Edinburgh Riding of the Marches

Princess Anne made a regal appearance at the 2025 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches.
On Sunday, September 14, 2025, The Princess Royal graced one of the city’s largest public events.
During the royal engagement, King Charles’ sister rode on horseback through Scotland’s capital as she took part in a re-enactment of an ancient tradition.
Anne was accompanied by hundreds of other horsemen and women for the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches, which was concluded in a ceremony at the Mercat Cross.
The annual event, widely known as the “jewel in the crown,” is one of the common horse riding events that draws riders and spectators from around the globe.
Covering almost a 26-mile route, the horses are eventually ridden into the heart of the city, where they are welcomed by thousands of cheering onlookers.
Anne’s appearance at the 2025 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches comes after she attended an important reception last week.
The Princess Royal, 75, arrived at the reception commemorating 175th anniversary of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at Hill Dickinson Stadium via helicopter.
Zara Tindall’s mother landed near Merchant Taylors' Schools and even allowed students to take a tour of her royal helicopter.
Princess Anne is set to attend the funeral service of the Duchess of Kent on September 16.