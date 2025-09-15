Royal Family shares delightful post on Prince Harry’s 41st birthday

Royal Family has shared a delightful message on Prince Harry’s 41st birthday.
On Monday, September 15, Buckingham Palace posted a clip on Instagram to show the preparation behind Ceremonial Welcome, which is marked with a Guard of Honour.
The video was accompanied by with a caption, which read, “Marked with a Guard of Honour, the Ceremonial Welcome is the biggest piece of military theatre in a State Visit. Watch how troops prepare to welcome a visiting Head of State…”
“Keep an eye on @TheRoyalFamily for more behind-scenes preparations or head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film,” the message further read.
The Royal Family’s post comes on the same day as the Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday, which he is seemingly celebration with Meghan Markle and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US.
Harry marked his big day after reuniting with King Charles for "a private tea" at Clarence House last week. It was the first time father-son duo met in the last 19 months.
Moreover, Palace is currently preparing for the two-day State Visit at the Windsor Castle of the US President Trump and First Lady Melania.
Trump and Melania are set to kick off their trip on Tuesday, September 16.