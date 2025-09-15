Swedish royal family drops new portrait of Prince Daniel on his 52nd birthday

Prince Daniel of Sweden is celebrating his 52nd birthday!
On Monday, September 15, the Swedish royal family took to their Instagram account to release a new striking portrait of the royal, who is set to become his country’s first male consort.
In the birthday image, the husband of Crown Princess Victoria could be seen posing towards the camera, wearing a statement T-shirt.
The shirt featured the logo of Generation Pep, the organisation he set up with his wife to support children and young people to have active and healthy lifestyles.
“Today HRH Prince Daniel turns 52!” the palace wrote along the photo.
It further added, “The photo was taken yesterday during "Pep Day" which is organized by the organization Generation Pep and which The Crown Princess Couple is the initiator of.”
Royal fans rushed to the comment section to send their well wishes to Daniel on his special day.
"Warmest congratulations!" one wrote.
While another added, "Congratulations to HKH prince Daniel."
"Happy Birthday to Prince Daniel," a third penned.
Prince Daniel tied the knot with Crown Princess of Sweden on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm.
During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, 7.
In addition to Prince Daniel, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Queen Letizia are also celebrating their birthdays.