Stephen Colbert remembers late aide in moving 2025 Emmys acceptance speech 

Stephen Colbert delivered an emotional acceptance speech during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.
The 61-year-old American comedian and writer took the stage alongside the entire team of his popular talk show, CBS's The Late Show, after receiving a trophy for Outstanding Talk Series.
In his heartwarming winning speech, Stephen gave a meaningful shoutout to his late assistant, Amy Cole, who tragically passed away this year at the age of 53.
The critically acclaimed television host began his speech with a moving homage to his family, saying, "I want to dedicate this to my mom and dad, [my wife Evie’s] mom and dad."
Later, he took a few seconds of pause and said, "And a young woman who should be here tonight: Amy Cole."
He further noted, "People who do the show every day teach me what it’s like to be a professional, and I would be very grateful if we could win it for them, because they deserve all the recognition they can get."
Amy Cole and Stephan worked for sixteen years, where she worked as a production and executive assistant in television.
She departed from this world in March 2024, due to an undisclosed form of cancer, a year before the show was cancelled by CBS.
In July 2025, CBS announced that the show would be cancelled after ten years on air.