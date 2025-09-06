Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox give fans nostalgic treat with special video

No bond can rival the timeless friendship of Rachel Green and Monica Geller!
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox – the iconic Friends duo – sparked a frenzy on Friday, September 5, by sharing a special video that reminded fans of the unforgettable Friends era.
To mark her haircare brand Lolavie’s 4th anniversary, The Morning Show actress decided to give her beloved pal a blow-dry using her premium products.
Taking to Instagram, Aniston wrote, “For @Lolavie’s 4th birthday, Court finally let me blow dry her hair!”
The exciting video opened with the We’re the Millers actress wetting Cox’s hair to prep it for a blow-dry, then applying a detangler.
“It is the greatest day of my life. I get to finally blow dry courtney's hair, which I've been wanting to do because she's the gorgeous head of hair. But there tends to be Friz on top. Here, we're gonna use the glossing detangler,” said Aniston.
The gorgeous actress then started blow-drying the Scream starlet’s hair and introduced her to more of her amazing hair products.
To tame Courteney Cox’s frizz, the Murder Mystery actress applied an anti-frizz serum to her locks, which instantly reminded fans of the iconic Friends episode The One in Barbados from season nine, where Monica’s hair gets frizzy due to humidity.
Fans reaction:
“IT’S THE HUMIDITY !!” commented one of the fans.
Another penned, “This is just Rachael and Monica’s morning routine in the apartment before going to work.”
“Im just gonna believe these are rachel and monica having a fun afternoon together,” a third sweetly added.
A fourth asked, “When Rachel does Monica’s hair IRL. It’s the content we didn’t know we needed. Can we make this a series?”
“Since 1994 and still going strong,” one more delightfully noted.
Meanwhile, many other fans flooded the comments with GIFs of Monica’s unforgettable frizz from Friends.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s hit sitcom Friends consists of 10 seasons that aired from 1994 to 2004.