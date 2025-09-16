Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe radiate joy as they team up for rare outing

The current and former Queens of Denmark have joined forces for a rare engagement.
On Monday, September 15, the Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share about Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe’s joint appearance at a special site.
For their rare outing, the mother-and-daughter-in-law duo visited Møns Klint, a famous natural attraction in Denmark well-known for fossil hunting, hiking trails, and breathtaking views over the sea.
“Møns Klint constitutes an exceptional ice age landscape and a new UNESCO World Heritage site, and today Her Majesty the Queen and Her Majesty Queen Margrethe visited GeoCenter Møns Clint and the exhibition ‘Everything is connected - Biodiversity on Høje Møn,’” read the caption.
They Royals shared that the exhibition is part of the large EU project LIFE Orchids, which works to protect and promote the unique nature and the many rare species on Høje Møn.
They continued, “The Queen also took part in a guided hike to the project area. At the Stengården exaggerated, Their Majesties got an introduction to the efforts of the LIFE Orchids project, and the Queen planted merian here, which is an important host plant for the black-spotted bluebird.”
“Queen Margrethe is the protector of GeoCenter Møns Klint, which is a nature and science center, which conveys the area's geology, natural history and biodiversity. Møns Klint became the 13th. July 2025 will be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List,” concluded the post.
Accompanying the details was a carousel of heartwarming photos from Mary and Margrethe’s outing, showing them enjoying a delightful time at the site with the locals.