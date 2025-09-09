Queen Mary makes key visit to spotlight welfare innovation

Queen Mary underscored her commitment to social progress during a visit to the University of Copenhagen’s Faculty of Social Sciences.
During her visit, she met students, researchers, and teachers to highlight the importance of welfare innovation and strong social relationships.
The Danish Royal family took to the Instagram account on Tuesday to share the exclusive glimpses of Queen Mary's outing with the students.
As per the statement, “Students, researchers and teachers welcomed Her Majesty the Queen today at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen after invitation from the faculty and Queen Marys Center.”
The statement added, “During her visit, the Queen was introduced to the faculty's work to promote welfare innovation across sectors of society. Partnerships between researchers and practitioners are precisely the turning point for The Queen Mary’s Centre, which opened in February 2022 to mark the Queen’s 50th birthday.”
Sharing about Queen’s activities, the Palace stated, “At the student café HippoCampus, the Queen also met with students who are working to strengthen social relationships on campus.”
The statement concluded, “Closing argument, the Queen attended a lecture on the importance of social relationships for mental wellbeing and health.”
Her recent outing came after Queen Mary along with her husband the Danish King Frederik ended their four-day summer visit with an emotional farewell.