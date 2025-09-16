Olivia Rodrigo shines in chic black mini dress at star-studded Emmys bash

Olivia Rodrigo radiated pure glamour in her new appearance.
After attending Vas J Morgan’s star-studded Emmys bash, the Deja Vu singer was spotted leaving the party with her pals in a mesmerizing look, the Daily Mail shared.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the 22-year-old American singer oozed charm in a chic black mini dress.
The stunning dress showcased a daring low-cut sweetheart neckline that drew attention to the songstress’s cleavage. Rodrigo complemented her gorgeous look with minimal makeup, bold lips and stylish black heels.
Leaving with her were This Is 40 starlet Iris Apatow and The White Lotus actor Sam Nivola.”
Hand in hand with the Traitor singer, Apatow looked stunning in a sleeveless, floor-length black gown, complemented by bold red lips, a matching red handbag, and chic black heels.
Meanwhile, Nivola looked dapper in a crisp white shirt, black pants, and a quirky waistcoat.
Notably, Iris Apatow and Sam Nivola have been dating each other for over two years.
Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating?
Olivia Rodrigo has been in a romantic relationship with Louis Partridge since later October 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo next career venture:
Recently, Olivia Rodrigo took to her official X handle to announce a new album, Live From Glastonbury – a live album featuring her headlining set from the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.
Her live album is set to include covers of The Cure’s Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, performed onstage with frontman Robert Smith.