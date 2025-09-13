Olivia Rodrigo's beau Louis Partridge gives rare insight into their romance

Louis Partridge is quite content with his status as Mr Olivia Rodrigo!
The 22-year-old, who first sparked romance speculations with the drivers license crooner in October 2023, talked highly of their relationship in an interview with Variety.
Published on Friday, September 12, Louis discussed his relationship with the outlet, sharing that he has no problem being known as Olivia's boyfriend, noting, "I can handle that."
Speaking to his title of "Mr Olivia Rodrigo," he said it's something he has had for "a while now. I’m very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."
Recalling the experience of Olivia headlining the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, during which she gave him a shoutout as her "boy from London," he said it was "such a treat and a joy.”
The moment occurred as the good 4 u singer introduced her song "So American" and told the crowd that she was inspired by the time she "was falling in love with this boy from London".
Louis and Olivia seemingly confirmed their romance when they were snapped kissing and caressing each other during a PDA-filled outing in New York City in December 2023.
Notably, the pop star is also set to release a new album, Live From Glastonbury, featuring surprise guests. The highly anticipated project will feature her covers of The Cure's Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, performed onstage with frontman Robert Smith.
The album is set to be released on December 5.