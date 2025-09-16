Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's surprising new collaboration revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to Disneyland!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are confirmed to appear in a special documentary to commemorate Disneyland's 70th anniversary.
Months after the couple enjoyed a family trip with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the amusement park for their daughter's fourth birthday, ABC News announced the exciting new project.
The outlet, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, wrote in a press release: "Viewers will hear reflections on childhood visits to the park from some of Disney's biggest fans including Hollywood’s Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton and Tiffany Haddish."
"And an exclusive message from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on what the park means to them and their family," the statement added.
The documentary is titled The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, and will air on ABC News on September 21.
It is unclear whether the documentary will air in the UK so royal fans can hear from Harry and Meghan 44.
Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday with a trip to Disneyland.
On Instagram, Meghan shared a video from the family's two-day visit, with Prince Archie also joining the celebrations.
Other notable appearances in the documentary will include Julie Andrews, who famously played the title role in the 1964 classic film, Mary Poppins.
The news came amid Harry celebrating his 41st birthday in California with his family.