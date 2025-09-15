King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry's startling admission 

Buckingham Palace has released a new video message shortly after Prince Harry's surprising remarks about his father, King Charles III.
As the British Royal Family prepares to welcome President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday, preparations at the Palace have been underway since last week.
On Monday, September 15, just a day before King Charles hosts the key world leader, the Palace shared a video clip of the royal Gardening team's preparations for the state visit.
"From extensive outdoor spaces to each inner floral display around the Castle, the Royal Gardening Team grow and forages the most beautiful plants across the grounds to bring the seasonal outdoors into a State Visit," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "Watch how the team prepare for the events… Head to The Royal Family on YouTube for the full film."
Notably, the footage features Their Majesties visiting the gardens and inspecting the special floral arrangements for the upcoming state visit at Windsor Castle.
This update of King Charles comes after his younger son, Prince Harry, made a sweet statement for his father.
In an interview with The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to focus on his father and mentioned his plans to travel to the UK with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, later this year.
For those unaware, Harry made these comments following his recent visit to the UK, where he reunited with His Majesty at Clarence House.