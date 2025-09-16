Princess Charlene receives big surprise at palace to support ‘tragic cause’ 

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a huge surprise just days after marking a special occasion.
On Tuesday, September 16, the official Instagram account of the Monacan Royal Family shared a photos of Her Royal Highness with the representatives of the Société des Bains de Mera (SBM), whom she welcomed at the Palace a day prior.
The photos featured Charlene holding a giant cheque presented by SBM reps to support her foundation in Bangladesh.
Alongside the carousel was a long description explaining why the generous donation was made.
"A donation of €60,235 was given to the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco, representing part of the proceeds from the Sunday evening of the F1 Grand Prix at Jimmy'z," read the caption.
It continued, "The amount will help fund vital projects in Bangladesh, where the Foundation is actively fighting drowning — a tragic cause that takes the lives of nearly 19,000 people each year, including 14,000 children."
"Since 2017, the Foundation has been supporting the Center for Injury Prevention and Research - Bangladesh (CIPRB) in Cox’s Bazar and since 2021, a program in partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI)," it added.
The description also revealed that "a donation of € 8,500 was given to the S.P.A. of Monaco, thanks to the proceeds of an internal bakery organized for the staff of the SBM. This amount will support the actions of the association in favor of animals waiting for a home."
As per Royal Family's update, "This cheque presentation was held in the presence of Mr. Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Foundation, M. Stéphane Valeri, President-Delegate of the SBM, Mrs. Sophie Vincent, Director of HR of the SBM. Frederic Darnet, Director of Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, M. Antonio Ierone Owner of Jimmy'z"
The caption was concluded with "A big thank you to the SBM for this faithful commitment alongside the Princess Charlene Foundation and the S.P.A. Monaco."