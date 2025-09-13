Princess Charlene of Monaco shares key message on world first aid day 

Princess Charlene is raising awareness as the world marks First Aid Day today!
Prince Albert II of Monaco's wife has taken a new role, as she observed the annual day to promote the importance of first aid skills for saving lives and responding to emergencies.
On Saturday, September 13, the Monacish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share the Princess' recent visit to her charity foundation.
"On World First Aid Day, S.A.S. Princess Charlene reaffirms the vital importance of learning life-saving gestures: 'Through my constant commitment to my Foundation and the Monégasque Red Cross, I strive to raise awareness and educate young people so that they become responsible actors in collective safety," Her Serene Highness added.
The 47-year-old Princess continued, "Learning first aid techniques is an essential skill that can make all the difference in an emergency. I wish to inspire everyone — from a young age — to educate themselves and take an active role in building a safer and more supportive society."
Princess Charlene launched her charity foundation, The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, on December 14, 2012.