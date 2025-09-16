Buckingham Palace releases statement as Royal Family prepares for sombre event

Royal Family shared rare photos of The Duchess of Kent with important updates.
The official Instagram account representing King Charles's office has released never-before-seen photos of the late Royal, who passed away on September 4, 2025, at 92.
Alongside a series of photos of Katharine was caption that read, "Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent."
"In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren," it added.
In a touching tribute to the senior most royal, the statement added, "Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO)."
"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector," it concluded.
The Duchess of Kent’s funeral service will be held at Westminster Cathedral today, September 16, 2025.